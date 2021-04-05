It’s officially Wedge season again. Here in California to take advantage of opening day last week was none other than dry-reef specialist Mason Ho. We’re used to seeing the lovable North Shore native wrangle tubes along his home coast that break over bone-dry reef, having zero fear of any permanent structure that might stand in his way. But in the edit above, Mason proved he can defy serious injury just about anywhere in the world. During this mega-wipeout session, Mason shared a few mutant waves (don’t miss the 2:50-ish mark) with skim kings Blair Conklin and Brad Domke and made good used of California’s infamous shorepound, all for your viewing pleasure. Hit play and enjoy.
