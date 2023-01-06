Every reef break, point and beachie along the west coast is maxing out today courtesy of a recent mega storm bombarding the region. From south of San Diego to Santa Cruz and beyond, there’s a (massive) wave out there for those ready to tame some beasts. Scroll below to see some of yesterday/today’s action:

 

A post shared by Connor Kollenda (@connorkollenda)

 

 

A post shared by Connor Kollenda (@connorkollenda)

 

A post shared by daniel gorostieta (@dgsc)

 

