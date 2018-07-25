Photos and short clips are trickling in from all around the world as monumental swells thump some of the world’s best surf spots right now. Here’s a quick social sampling of footage from Nias, Kandui, and Padang Padang experiencing some the biggest surf to hit Indo in a really long time. Meanwhile on the other side of Earth, Puerto Escondido is firing too.

Stay tuned for the inevitable feed clog of clips, edits, galleries and swell stories as lensmen escape dodgy WiFi and dump their memory cards. But in the meantime, gasp at the latest Instagram transmissions from around the world.