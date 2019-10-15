The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, which will officially start any day now, is always exciting for three reasons: one, if the conditions are good, Supertubos provides a great arena for climactic showdowns; two, the winner dons a silly-looking hat on the podium and; three, as this is the penultimate event of the season, title races start heating up.

According to a post from Rip Curl yesterday, both Gabriel Medina and Carissa Moore have a chance at claiming their respective 2019 World Titles (and a spot in the 2020 Olympics) in Portugal over the next couple weeks. Both currently rocking yellow jerseys, Carissa and Gabby have amassed enough points already that if they do well here, they could pop celebratory bottles of champagne before the tour even heads to Hawaii.

But the road to an early celebration won’t be easy for Carissa nor Gabby. There are more than a few competitors nipping at their heels, entirely capable of forcing the race to Pipe and Honolua Bay. Even if both Carissa and Gabby win their respective events here in Portugal, whether or not they also claim the 2019 titles depends entirely on early exits from their rivals.

In case you’re bad at math, here’s a semi simple breakdown (provided by Rip Curl) of what it’ll take for Carissa and Gabby to become the 2019 World Champs in Portugal.

Women’s CT World Title Scenarios going into Portugal:

– If Carissa Moore wins the MEO/Rip Curl Pro, Lakey Peterson needs a 2nd to force a “surf off” in Maui;

– If Carissa gets 2nd, Lakey Peterson needs a 3rd or Caroline Marks a 1st to take the World Title decision to Maui;

– If Carissa gets a 3rd, Lakey needs a 5th, Caroline a 2nd (force a Surf Off) or Sally Fitzgibbons a 1st to take decision to Maui;

– If Carissa gets a 5th or worse, the World Title decision goes to Hawaii.

Men’s CT World Title Scenarios going into Portugal:

– If Gabriel Medina wins the MEO/Rip Curl Pro, Filipe Toledo will need a 5th or better, Italo Ferreira a 2nd, to take the World Title decision to Pipe;

– If Gabriel gets 2nd, Filipe will need a 9th or better, Italo a 5th (to force a “Surf Off” at Pipe) or better, Jordy Smith and Kolohe Andino a 3rd or better to take WT decision to Pipe;

– If Gabriel gets 3rd, World Title decision will go to Hawaii.

And there you have it. If everything falls into place for Carissa–say, she wins the MEO Rip Curl Pro and Lakey, Caroline and Sally perform poorly–she’ll nab her 4th world title. A tall order, considering all the aforementioned have been surfing out of their skin lately.

On the men’s side, it seems like the title contenders have their work cut out for them, not the other way around. Medina’s won this event before and, you might have noticed, has been competing all year like he’s destined for a 3rd world title. Whether or not he claims it in Portugal or Hawaii is in the hands of Filipe, Jordy, Kolohe, and Italo.