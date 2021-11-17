The world’s best big-wave surfers are getting their rhino chasers dialed for the upcoming WSL Big Wave season, which is now officially underway and will run until March 31, 2022. Events on the docket this year include the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge and Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa. Swell-pending, expect to see surfing’s most fearless charges claim XXL waves that nightmares are made of. Continue reading the WSL’s presser on who will be competing this season at two of the most infamous big-wave amphitheaters in the northern hemisphere:

Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge

The Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge will feature paddle-in surfing in an individual competition format. In the men’s division, 24 competitors are divided into four heats of six surfers for the first round. Heats are generally 45 minutes and surfers may catch as many waves as they wish with a panel of five judges scoring each ride on a scale of 1 to 10. Each competitor’s two best waves are counted, with their best wave score doubled. The three highest-scoring surfers advance to the Semifinals, which run in the same format, and the top three surfers from the Semifinals advance to the Final.

The women’s division runs in a similar format with 12 competitors participating in two six-surfer Semifinals with the top three surfers in each heat advancing to the Final.

Photo Credit: Miers/WSL

Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge Invitees:

Female Invitees

1 – Paige Alms (HAW)

2 – Felicity Palmateer (AUS)

3 – Annie Reickert (HAW)

4 – Keala Kennelly (HAW)

5 – Emily Erickson (HAW)

6 – Michaela Fregonese (BRA)

7 – Bianca Valenti (USA)

8 – Skylar Lickle (HAW)

9 – Justine Dupont (FRA)

10 – Raquel Heckert (BRA)

11 – Laura Enever (AUS)

12 – Izzy Gomez (COL)

Male Invitees

1 – Billy Kemper (HAW)

2 – Ian Walsh (HAW)

3 – Nathan Florence (HAW)

4 – Kai Lenny (HAW)

5 – Makua Rothman (HAW)

6 – Lucas Chianca (BRA)

7 – Russell Bierke (AUS)

8 – Nic Von Rupp (PRT)

9 – Eli Olson (HAW)

10 – Torrey Meister (HAW)

11 – Koa Rothman (HAW)

12 – Nic Lamb (USA)

13 – Grant Baker (ZAF)

14 – Jamie Mitchell (AUS)

15 – Albee Layer (HAW)

16 – Tyler Larronde (HAW)

17 – Jojo Roper (USA)

18 – Ty Simpson Kane (HAW)

19 – Matt Bromley (ZAF)

20 – Francisco Porcella (ITA)

21 – Trevor Carlson (HAW)

22- Tom Lowe (GBR)

23 – Aaron Gold (HAW)

24 – Greg Long (USA)

Quiksilver Returns to Big Wave Surfing in Hawaii

One of the most iconic brands in surfing, Quiksilver has signed on to be the title partner of the Jaws Big Wave Challenge for a multi-year partnership. Through this partnership, Quiksilver and WSL will further solidify their support for big wave surfing in Hawaii in the years to come.

“Supporting Big Wave Surfing in Hawaii has always been at the core of Quiksilver’s DNA and has played a vital role in our company’s rich history,” said Quiksilver Global General Manager Brad Blankinship. “We are proud to partner with the WSL for the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge.”

“We are thrilled to have this iconic brand with us at Jaws,” said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. “Quiksilver has been pioneering innovation and promoting safety tools that have become the industry standard. The Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge is one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, and together we will celebrate the brave men and women who will surf this great Hawaiian wonder.”

Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge pres. by Jogos Santa Casa

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa will be a one-day, specialty teams event with tow-in surfing. There will be nine teams made up of two competitors in each team. The teams will be divided into three groups with three teams in each group. The competition will have a total of six 50-minute heats, where each group will participate in two heats, with each team alternating between surfing and driving the team’s jet ski.

A surfer’s best two waves after surfing both heats will count to an individual total score, with the best wave counting as double points. In total, a surfer’s maximum individual score will be 30 points, as each wave is scored from 1-10 points. Surfers will be awarded across multiple categories at the end of the competition day.

Photo Credit: Poullenot/WSL

Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge pres. by Jogos Santa Casa Invitees:

Team 1: Kai Lenny (HAW), Lucas Chianca (BRA)

Team 2: Nic Von Rupp (PRT), Pedro Scooby (BRA)

Team 3: Rodrigo Koxa (BRA), Eric Rebiere (FRA)

Team 4: Andrew Cotton (GBR), Will Skudin (USA)

Team 5: Axier Muniain (EUK), Francisco Porcella (ITA)

Team 6: João de Macedo (PRT), Antonio Silva (PRT)

Team 7: Maya Gabeira (BRA), Sebastian Steudtner (DEU)

Team 8: Justine Dupont (FRA), Pierre Rollet (FRA)

Team 9: Michelle des Bouillons (BRA), Ian Cosenza (PRT)

Event officials will monitor swell-producing storms, watching for the precise conditions that will produce waves in the competition range. Once the call is made by the event officials, competitors will have 72-hours notice to be ready to compete.

Due to safety and environmental concerns, there is no location available for on-site spectating for the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge. There will be no parking available to non-residents on either side of Hana Highway anywhere near the event location on the day of the competition.

The Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge and Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge pres. by Jogos Santa Casa will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, and on WSL’s YouTube Channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

The Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge is proudly supported by Quiksilver, Michelob ULTRA, and Red Bull. The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge pres. by Jogos Santa Casa is proudly supported by Jogos Santa Casa, Corona, Red Bull, MEO, Hertz, Tourism Portugal, and Nazare City Council.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.