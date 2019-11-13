Just today, the WSL announced their partnership with Pilgrim Media Group on the creation and production of an eight-episode reality competition show called…wait for it…. “The Ultimate Surfer”.

According to the press release, the series, which will air on ABC television, will “gather some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together” (Big Brother style) as they battle it out at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

What exactly the show will look like remains unclear, but the WSL does imply that “alliances and rivalries will be front and center… as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines” and will involve weekly eliminations, like the surfy mix of “Great British Baking Show” and “Survivor”. And who, you might be wondering, will be the show’s Jeff Probst? Mr. Kelly Slater himself.

By the end of the show, two men and two women will vie for the male and female titles of the “Ultimate Surfer” and also for the opportunity to compete on the World Tour–the details of what that second part entails weren’t explained. Will the winners earn wildcard spots into one single event? Or will they secure permanent places on the ‘CT for an entire season?

Pilgrim Media Group, the same people who brought to life “Ghost Hunters” and “American Chopper”, are now casting for talent. Potential “Ultimate Surfer” contestants must be at least 21 years old, in good physical condition, must not be a candidate for public office and never convicted of a felony. Which is a little bit of a bummer, because those last two things would make for good TV, obviously.

The show’s executive producers will be Pilgrim CEO and President Piligian, WSL Studios President of Content and Media Erik Logan and UFC President Dana White. Apparently Piligian and UFC Prez Dana White have worked together before, producing another competition reality series called “The Ultimate Fighter”. Production will begin in 2020, with an airdate announced later this season and I cannot wait to watch. For so many reasons.