These Are some of the Most Beautiful Camera Angles You'll See All Year

Rob Machado is the main subject of “The Color of Winter”, now playing above. His steezy profile and ability to get shacked all around San Diego county is recognizable by a mile. But it’s Pat Stacy whose filmmaking and editing skills brought the gorgeous film to life–and for that, we thank him. Shot over the course of a few wintertime swells, “The Color of Winter” is a beautiful ode to the waves that grace the most southern part of California and the stylish surfers that call the area home. Hit play to be mesmerized for a full 17 minutes.