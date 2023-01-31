These Brave Surf Photographers Took Set Waves on the Head During the Eddie Invitational Could you imagine swimming all day with camera equipment while the Bay is maxing?

While we’ve been consuming content surrounding the 10th Eddie Aikau Invitational like buttered popcorn, not much attention has been paid to the photographers who were capturing the action at maxing Waimea Bay, some of which were doing from the water. T&C Surf just posted an aerial view of these brave souls taking a massive set wave on the head at some point during the day’s competition:

Could you imagine swimming all day in those conditions, with heavy-ass camera equipment you’re not able to bail when you have to take a set on the head? You cannot. These brave (and apparently super athletic) lens-people documented the historic day of big-wave competition all-the-while diving under bombs, getting held under water and staying out of surfers’ ways. Mad respect to Christa Funk, John Hook, Keoki Saguibo, Mike Ito and more who were out there that day, delivering art on one of the craziest days in years.