These Shipstern Bluff POV Angles Will Make Your Stomach Drop

Watching a wave unload its power over dry reef at Shipstern Bluff–even if you’re watching it from the safety of your sofa at home–will make one’s stomach turn. But an even more accurate look at the break’s bathymetry and neck-breaking punch comes in the form of a POV angle–brought to you above by Nathan Florence in his most recent vlog episode. On a recent strike mission to Tasmania, the middle Florence brother takes us inside the tube at one of the world’s scariest waves and gives us a first-hand look at all the scary steps us normal folks would face plant down. Hit play and enjoy.