If you thought this new Ments-based Billabong edit would only include perfect tubes (don’t worry it has plenty of those), then skip to its 4:30 mark, where you’ll gawk at just one of the many insane airs landed on this Bbong boat trip. It’s insane wave-riding all around, but the MVP on this Indo excursion would definitely go to Eithan Osborne. Click in and you’ll see why.

These Tubes and Airs Will Make Your Eyes Water

