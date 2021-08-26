This 21-Year-Old North Carolina Welder Packs Throaty East Coast Tubes

The 15-minute film above is all kinds of radical. Produced by Metal Neck’s Matt Tromberg, “Feeling Nostalgic Today” features a 21-year-old super shredder from North Carolina by the name of Gabe Morvil–who draws spontaneous lines and throws down unhinged tail blasts, taking flight and ditching the fins around his home coast and beyond. He’s also an expert at threading East Coast tubes. Click play to enjoy a few minutes of relentlessly raw surfing.