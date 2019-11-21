[Ed’s Note: This interview originally appeared in SURFER 60.4, on newsstands and available for download now.]
It was lunchtime on a hot August day in Waikiki and I was surrounded by a group of young longboarders—about a dozen or so teenagers with sun-bleached hair—at a mercifully-air-conditioned, if not particularly noteworthy otherwise, California Pizza Kitchen. Our long booth was covered in half-eaten pasta and sugary drinks that only an adolescent metabolism could possibly make sense of. Various conversations clashed across the table until a shout from the far end grabbed everyone’s attention.
“Oh my god, is that Justin Bieber?”
As a matter of fact, it was. The Beebs was waving at us, quite surreally, through the screen of Kelia Moniz’ iPhone.
Moniz—who is easily one of the most graceful and renowned longboarders from the south shore of Oahu, and an unofficial “auntie” to this group of kids—had FaceTimed her husband, a famous fashion photographer and apparently a close friend of Bieber’s. When the phone conversation ended about 40 seconds later, a squeal broke loose, springing from the 15-year-old girl sitting next to Moniz. “Oh my gosh,” she said. “I used to have a poster of him on my wall!” Moniz looked at me and laughed.
I had come to Waikiki a few days prior, not with hopes of FaceTiming The Beebs, but to hang with this table of teenagers—the self-dubbed “Waikiki Grom Squad”—who, at the median age of 15, were already becoming some of the best and most stylish longboarders in the world. They grew up together on the beach, once playing hide-and-seek in beachfront surfboard racks, now spending countless hours sharpening their technical noserides and smooth cutbacks along Waikiki’s fabled reefs. When they’re not surfing together, they go to the movies together, go ice-skating at a shopping center in Honolulu together, and if they aren’t doing any of the above, they’re still all texting on a group chat together.
But what makes this crew unique isn’t just the fact that they’re an incredibly-tight-knit group of surfers who love cruising around on 9-foot-plus boards—gangs of passionate longboard enthusiasts are increasingly found all over the world from Malibu to Noosa, Bali to Cornwall. It’s that they’re easily the youngest of such groups to be making a serious mark on the world of traditional longboarding.
Despite their short careers, many have racked up accolades in prestigious competitions, including wins at the Mexi Log Fest, the Noosa Festival and the granddaddy of all logging events, the Duct Tape Invitational. The most recent DTI winner was Kelis Kaleopa’a, a tall, slim 14 year old presently engaged in a conversation at the table about how some of the boys in the group used to doorbell-ditch tourists at the nearby Hyatt.
As a self-described “old soul”, Kaleopa’a shook her head and laughed. Just a week before I arrived on Oahu, I had watched Kaleopa’a steez her way onto the podium at the DTI at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, where she became the youngest person to ever claim a DTI title. In the shadow of the spectator-lined Huntington Pier, she danced up and down her 9’2″ baby-blue single fin with a level of control and grace that evades most surfers thrice her age. She had finished second the year before, at the ripe old age of 13, to her good friend and WSL World Champ Honolua Blomfield (also hailing from Oahu, albeit the North Shore). This year, she had Blomfield beat by a few points. When the hooter sounded, her cousin, Kaniela Stewart—who now sat across from me at the table devouring a bowl of pasta—made his way through the umbrella-packed beach, handed her the Hawaiian flag and helped carry her to the podium.
Stewart, who just turned 18, is one of the oldest in the bunch. A Buttons Kaluhiokalani look-alike (according to south shore matriarch Tammy Moniz) with a lightly-sun-bleached afro and a megawatt smile, Stewart is the grom squad’s ringleader, if you will—mainly because of his age, but also because of his meteoric rise in the global logging circuit. In the past year, he’s won the Noosa Festival, Mexi Log Fest, DTI in Portugal and, shortly after my visit, the WSL Longboard Classic in New York, where he took down the Duct Tape founder himself, longboard legend Joel Tudor.
On the WSL’s recently revamped longboard tour, Stewart’s now sitting second in the rankings behind Floridian log comp veteran Justin Quintal. Like Stewart and Kaleopa’a, each member of the grom squad surfs with style beyond their years, understanding the core tenets that make for great log riding—economy of movement while cross stepping, effortless posture on the nose, knowing when to push it hard on rail and always letting the wave set the pace. I had spent the previous few days watching them run the lineup at Queens, the iconic Waikiki peeler that sits under the watchful eye of Diamond Head, listening to stories they were told as children about Duke Kahanamoku and hearing about how proud they are to represent the birthplace of surfing on an international stage. Knowing their achievements and hearing their knowledge of surf history, I often forgot that these incredible surfers were still just kids—until the conversation turned to playing pranks on tourists or having posters of pop sensations on their walls, that is.
If you were to view Waikiki from above, you’d see a half-moon-shaped beach lined by high-rise hotels and
apartment buildings with Diamond Head’s volcanic cone looming large in the background. Zoom in closer and you’d see thousands of tourists milling around—shopping for designer clothes along Kalakaua Avenue, learning how to surf in the gentle waves at Canoes or taking selfies in front of the giant, bronze Duke Kahanamoku statue, his arms stretched out wide to welcome visitors to the beach that he and so many other Hawaiian icons are synonymous with. Zoom in even closer, on a small patch of sand between an overgrown banyan tree and Queens (arguably the best longboarding wave on the south shore), and on any given day you’d likely find the Grom Squad and their families. That’s where I met them a few days before our lunch.
The space on the beach was overtaken by a few EZ-up tents strung with balloons and a blue handmade sign that said “Congrats Kelis & Haley” in big pink letters. Kaleopa’a’s mom, Malia, was throwing a beach party to celebrate her daughter’s win at the Duct Tape, and for 15-year-old Haley Otto, who had also made the finals alongside Kaleopa’a. When I arrived, both DTI finalists were wearing matching head leis and helping Malia set up aluminum chafing trays on foldout tables and packing the cooler with drinks.
The two met about 7 years ago and “have been best friends ever since.” Neither one is old enough to drive, but they both live walking distance from each other and the beach. Otto—who is blond, goofyfoot and does online schooling so she can surf whenever the waves are good—moved here with her family from Chicago when she was 7 years old. “Kelis’ grandma actually got me my first longboard,” said Otto. “Then I caught my first wave at Baby Queens and have been hooked ever since.” Like Kaleopa’a, Otto spends 99 percent of her time honing her craft on a single-fin log—and it shows. Her light-footed cross-steps and delicate noserides have not only earned her invites to the world’s most prestigious logging events, but made her a contender to win them.
The rest of the groms began arriving with longboards in tow. There was Keani Canullo and her younger brother Kekoa, Journey Regelbrugge, Tiki Willis, James Culhane and his younger sister Sophia, John Van Hohenstein and his older brother Michael and 21-year-old Kai Takayama, whose San Onofre-based father Michael Takayama shapes boards for many of the kids. According to Kaleopa’a, they’re all on the same group chat—which is great for coordinating get-togethers or getting updates on the surf conditions. Not so great, she mentions, when one of the boys decides to video chat the entire group at an ungodly hour.
To say that these kids spend all day, every day here at the beach or in the lineup, wouldn’t be overstating things. “I remember when we were little we would time ourselves in the water,” said Kaleopa’a. “We’d try to stay out for 4 or 6 hours. I think some of us made it 8 hours in the water one time.”
I sat down in a beach chair next to Malia. One by one, the groms paddled out at Queens to take advantage of a fun-sized south swell in the water, weaving their way through floating tourists as if completing an obstacle course. While the perfectly peeling waves along the south shore have been smoothing out the techniques of locals for over a century, the thousands of visitors acting like buoys in the lineup have undoubtedly also contributed to the Grom Squad’s unflappable poise and control in the water.
“When I was growing up, you didn’t get to paddle out to Queens unless you were invited,” said Malia, who grew up in Waikiki and was also a competitive longboarder. “We would sit on the inside of Queens and Aunty P. [Pinoi Makalena] would catch a wave and we would all be pretending to take notes. But this generation definitely took Queens over by storm [laughs]. They did not wait for the invite, they all just showed up out there.”
Like her daughter, Malia has been on this beach since she was in diapers. “Even before I was a kid, there has always been a core group of Waikiki beach boys who have brought their kids down to the beach [while they work],” said Malia. “My mom’s uncle is one of the original Waikiki beach boys, so my mom grew up down here, and then every day after school I’d be out here surfing while my mom rented out surfboards. JP [Malia’s husband, another standout longboarder] also grew up in Waikiki, and now our kids are growing up down here.”
When she got pregnant with Kaleopa’a, Malia continued to surf until a few weeks before her due date. Malia admits that it took some time for Kaleopa’a to catch the bug, but once she did, there was no turning back. Fast forward to just a few years ago and Kaleopa’a and the rest of the crew started gaining media attention when a local started filming their daily sessions and uploading edited videos to YouTube. As views ticked up on those videos and word spread about the posse of young rippers, more photographers started shooting with them at Queens on a daily basis.
At the same time that their freesurfing clips were gaining an audience, they also started winning contests. Last year, at only 13 years old, Kaleopa’a won the Mexi Log Fest down in Playa Saladita, beating single-fin veterans like Kassia Meador and Kristy Murphy in the process. “Every time these kids do well abroad, it brings attention back to Hawaii,” said Malia.
I caught a glimpse of Kaleopa’a out at Baby Queens, paddling into an inside peeler. Fading right, then shifting left, Kaleopa’a swiftly cross-stepped to the nose of her board and hung five toes over the edge, her leading hand casually resting at her side and her trailing hand perched lightly at her hip. Nothing was out of place.
“Antie P. always used to tell us that when we were turning, we needed to throw our flowers,” said Malia. “You would do your cutback and open up your arms and throw your flowers and it would help you turn your board back and keep the flow going. That always stuck with me, so now I tell Kelis, ‘You know when you’re turning, you gotta throw your flowers.’”
As for Kaleopa’a’s effortless style, “She has my husband to thank for that,” said Malia. “Kelis and her dad surf a lot alike. They’re both goofyfooters, they’re both tall, you can put them on any board and they’ll ride it beautifully.”
Perhaps more than any other surf spot in the world, it’s clear how the different generations of surfers in Waikiki have directly drawn inspiration from those who came before them. Their stylistic roots stem from the likes of the Moniz family, Kai Sallas, Megan Godinez, Buttons, Reno Abellira, Barry Kanaiaupuni, Rabbit Kekai, Duke, all the way back to Oahu’s ancient chiefs, who used this very coastline as their playground. And they’re fully aware—even at a young age—that no tree can grow without its roots.
“The aunties and uncles out here push us to do better,” said 15-year-old Canullo, who parked herself beside me as Malia got up to mingle with guests. “I remember Auntie Lorie [Kelis’ grandma] always telling me that style is important. Kelia Moniz and Kai Sallas, they really paved the way for all of us. They put the spotlight on Waikiki.”
Canullo, who only started longboarding about 4 years ago and already has a sponsorship with RVCA, attributes the young group’s success to having a variety of quality waves at their fingertips, sure, but also to the area’s storied past and their proximity to those who helped write that history. “Waikiki is such a unique place—it’s the birthplace of surfing—so you can’t compare it to anywhere else, like San O or Malibu,” she said, pausing. “I think a lot of kuleana, our responsibility to care of this place. Being from a place like Waikiki is such an honor.”
The next morning, I met Kaleopa’a and Otto at Moku Surf Shop, a small, one-room outfitter located just a block from Queens, packed to the brim with surfboards. Inside, tourists piled around the check-out counter signing release waivers for board rentals. We wandered to the back where the local kids keep their boards. Otto pointed to a clothes rack topped with the trophies they’ve amassed over the years.
“That’s actually mine, the big gold monkey,” said Otto. “I won this photo-of-the-year thing for Sun Bum. There are some national titles in there somewhere, too. We are all really close with the workers [at Moku], they’ve known us since we were little. They’ve [the owners] sponsored so many kids throughout the years and have helped pay for our contests, travel money and helped us with our careers. We’re like this one huge family.”
After leaving the shop, we crossed Kalakaua Avenue, falling into step alongside a crowd of tourists, already sweating in the midday heat. On the plot of sand in front of Queens, the crew was having yet another party, this time to celebrate Stewart’s mother’s birthday.
I found Stewart sitting in a foldout chair under one of the EZ-ups. When he’s not traveling around the world competing in WSL and Duct Tape events, Stewart spends most of his days working on the Mana Kai Catamaran, which has been sailing tourists around for nearly four decades. He started as a deckhand at only 8 years old and just recently earned his captain’s license. Pretty soon, he told me, flashing a big smile, he’ll be driving the boat himself.
I first met Stewart a few days prior, during one of his work breaks. Sitting beneath the Duke statue, I watched as Stewart helped dock the catamaran onto the sand. Standing regally on the bow of the 32-foot vessel, he let out three loud whistles and motioned for swimmers to move out of the way. He hopped down into the shallows, tied off the boat and helped his passengers disembark one by one.
Stewart’s mother also made a living on this very same beach, working at Star Beach Boys as a surf instructor. “I was here every single day,” said Stewart. “I’d use the rental boards and go surfing. I’d shortboard, longboard, stand-up paddle, I did it all. When I started doing contests, I did all the divisions. Eventually I focused on longboarding, mostly because in Waikiki the waves are small and perfect for a longboard.”
Before he started racking up trophies for wins on a single-fin, Stewart actually began his competitive longboard career on a tri-fin high-performance model—as many longboarders from Hawaii have done over the past couple of decades, including one of Stewart’s mentors, hometown hero and World Longboard Tour standout Kai Sallas.
“Growing up [in the ‘90s], riding a single-fin was considered the ‘Californian style’ of longboarding and ‘Hawaiian style’ was more high-performance,” says Sallas. “California has been known to produce a lot more talent on a log than Hawaii ever has. But I think now that the kids are riding single-fins and are able to do events like the Duct Tape, they are getting more exposure.”
While the chasm between tri-fin longboarding and traditional logging has been divisive in the past, a handful of Waikiki kids have been able to straddle both sides and develop a style uniquely their own on classic single fins. Devon Howard, who’s been steering the World Longboard Tour towards a more traditional style as the newly-appointed commissioner, agrees to some extent.
“The Waikiki youngsters are embracing different styles of longboard surfing and making it their own, but mostly on single fins,” Howard told me via email. “That is a big change from decades of a staunchly devout high-performance longboard culture prevalent across all of the islands. Overall, the waves are bigger and more powerful on most days there, so modern longboard surfing makes a lot of sense. These kids are challenging that idea, though.”
Talking to locals, it’s clear Joel Tudor—the progenitor of traditional single-fin logging in the modern context and the creator of the Duct Tape events—has had a pivotal influence on the trajectory of the current generation of Waikiki standouts.
“I think it’s awesome that he values the youth,” Malia told me. “He understands what his events mean in terms of exposure for them. Just inviting them he’s saying, ‘Hey, I think you guys surf really well and you deserve to have a spot here,’ which in turn makes a lot of people look at them and go, ‘Well, if Joel thinks they surf well then let’s look at them.”
“The Duct Tape events have really allowed the kids to showcase what classic, true surfing looks like and I think they’re doing a really good job,” said Moniz. “Now brands are starting to sponsor them, allowing these kids to have a future in longboarding and I think that’s super cool. When I was a kid, I started shortboarding [at one point] because I thought I had to in order to have a successful career, but I think people are a little more open to longboarding now.”
According to both Sallas and Malia, past generations of talented longboarders have found it difficult to gain exposure while living on the south shore of Hawaii. Ten years ago, sponsorships for those riding anything other than a shortboard were few and far between. But for this crew, it’s different. While the success these kids are seeing is a confluence of working-class drive and an innate talent polished by a perfect longboarding wave, they’ve also been given an opportunity—thanks in part to Tudor’s events and the paths paved before them—to show the world their talents. Although, watching the Grom Squad surf now, it would seem that their taking the logging world by storm was more or less inevitable.
Just before sunset on one of my last days in Waikiki, I paddled out at Queens to meet a few members of the Grom Squad. Playing a game of Frogger through a school of first-time surfers on foamies as I made my way out, I could see the Squad clustered together at the peak, cracking jokes and laughing between sets.
A new south swell was starting to fill in, and as I reached the outside, Stewart’s mom stroked into a head-high set, sliding into one of the best waves we had seen all afternoon.
“That’s my mom!” Stewart beamed, shouting praises at her as she weaved her way to the inside. On one of the following waves, Stewart and his cousin Kaleopa’a split the peak, one going right, the other left, demonstrating two beautiful and distinct styles derived from the same DNA.
As a full moon started to rise over Honolulu’s congested skyline, I sat with the pack as they chatted and danced circles around me. The boys talked video games amid lulls, throwing jabs at each other while trying to convince me which one is more skilled at Fortnite than the other. One young girl, an ace noserider with braces, told me she was hoping her mom would let her skip middle school the following day—apparently math was on the agenda, and she wasn’t exactly a fan of the subject.
Watching them trade rides and paddle into party waves together, I was reminded of old, black-and-white photographs from the ‘30s and ‘40s of surfers perched royally on wooden planks, with Diamond Head’s imposing silhouette standing sentry in the background. It’s clear that this current generation is a collective product of their wave-rich, storied environment, similar to the local surfers of eons long ago. They’re a stylish link to their predecessors, five toes planted firmly in the past, the other five in the future, but all pointing the same direction.
A month after I returned home, Kaleopa’a, Stewart, Otto and Moniz went to compete at the WSL events in Spain and then New York. At the Logging Classic in Long Beach, Stewart came up against Tudor in the quarterfinals and won. In his post-heat interview, Tudor said that bowing out to Stewart “was one of the most proud losses” he’s ever had, and in that moment, he was effectively passing the baton over to the next generation of stylists. Stewart went on to win the event.
During the webcast, as Stewart was chaired up the beach, proudly waving the Hawaiian flag over his head just like Kaleopa’a had done a month prior at the Duct Tape in Huntington Beach, I thought back to something Moniz had told me during my visit to Waikiki. She had pointed out that this new crop of longboarders are gaining exposure not only as a pack, but as best friends.
“I think these kids are the ground-breaking generation of longboarders out of Waikiki,” Moniz had told me. “They’ve made a conscious decision that they are longboarders and they are proud of it and they are going to show the soul and the style that has been taught to them on this beach from generations before them. They’re just doing it the 2019 way.”