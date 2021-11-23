As the temps in the Northern Hemisphere start to drop, warm-water pointbreaks look more inviting than ever–especially if you’re dusting off a 4/3 and booties for the upcoming season. Case in point: Take a look at Ethan Ewing’s latest excursion to Mexico and try not to be jealous. During a jaunt to righthand perfection, Ewing flexes his streamlined style and flow on some of the most playful pointbreaks south of the US border, unrestricted by thick layers of neoprene no less. Click play to watch the visiting Aussie tear apart a warm-watered wave haven.