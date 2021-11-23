As the temps in the Northern Hemisphere start to drop, warm-water pointbreaks look more inviting than ever–especially if you’re dusting off a 4/3 and booties for the upcoming season. Case in point: Take a look at Ethan Ewing’s latest excursion to Mexico and try not to be jealous. During a jaunt to righthand perfection, Ewing flexes his streamlined style and flow on some of the most playful pointbreaks south of the US border, unrestricted by thick layers of neoprene no less. Click play to watch the visiting Aussie tear apart a warm-watered wave haven.

Watch

dane reynolds

Chapter 11’s "Shit Waves Vol. 3" Should Be Called "Kinda-Fun-Looking Waves Vol. 3"

More Surfer Videos
ThanksgivingSale_111221_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS