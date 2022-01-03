This Irish Charger Samples Pints and Pits Along His Home Frigid Coastline

Massive slabs seem particularly menacing when they’re located in the northern latitudes. Take, for example, the Irish monsters in

Gearoid Mcdaid’s new edit, “Domestic Tourist”. Oversized, bottomless and absolutely bone-chilling, the waves Mcdaid wrestles will send chills up the spine of any fair-weather surfer. But Mcdaid–born and raised on the Emerald Isle–looks quite at home inside these massive Irish tubes. Hit play to watch the hard-charging 24-year-old make good use of his frigid (and menacing) home turf.