If anyone has the authority to define what real Soup Bowl is, that person is Caribbean native Will Aliotti. Hence the title of his new edit, “This is Soup Bowl.” The goofyfoot shreds a crumbled up version of Barbados’ famed but fickle wave with a top-to-bottom backside attack in the first half of the edit. A hollow, glassy and heaving version of the break comes to life in the second so Aliotti whips out a neon step-up and foamball rides through Soup Bowl’s defining square pits. Gotta be ready for just about anything there.