For over a decade now, photographer Chris Burkard and filmmaker Ben Weiland have been traveling to the outskirts of Arctic destinations in search of empty, perfect, extremity-numbing waves. Their latest film, “Arc of Aleutia” (which you can watch here on Amazon), gives us an up-close-and-personal look at all the trials and tribulations that take place while trying to sniff out a deserted score in Alaska. On this trip, Weiland and Burkard are joined by stylists Harrison Roach, Parker Coffin and Nate Zoller, and what they find is a coldwater set-up to remember.

Photo Credit: Chris Burkard/Steller

“My first trip to the Aleutians years ago was very much for me,” says Burkard. “Photography was the tool I used to feel it, experience it and process such a wild place. It’s important to have those personal and at times even selfish trips in order to better share it with others. Having returned a few times since, I can say that watching a landscape, its people and even at times its waves change someone is really special to witness. Last fall we returned to make a new film about these islands and people. Proud to see this group push past the bitter cold and rugged to soak in the very last bits of light and swell.”

Photo Credit: Chris Burkard/Steller

Steller, an adventure exploration app, pieced together the expedition in a new behind-the-scenes look at what it took to make the film. Click through the Steller stories below to see some stunning landscape, some jaw-dropping lineups and plenty of epic, ice-cream-headache-inducing waves. While the geo-tags are vague, we can’t help but be awestruck by the effort Burkard and Weiland went through to make this coldwater adventure come to life.