This is Why Australia Produces Phenomenal Surfers Year After Year

When a specific coastline is blessed with all kinds of world-class waves–and then its neighboring stretch of coastline also boasts a bevy of swell magnets–it’s nearly inevitable that its residents will become talented, well-rounded surfers. Take Soli Bailey for example, whom you can witness shredding in the edit above. Bailey can do just about anything he wants on a board–be it charging massive slabs, weaving in and out of perfect tubes or punting into the stratosphere–thanks mainly to growing up within driving distance to some of the best waves on the planet. Hit play on the second episode of O’Neill’s “Vantage Points” to watch Mr. Bailey do it all, right in his backyard.
