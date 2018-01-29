There’s no better ambassador for surfing than Steph Gilmore. Humble, charming, and full of grace. Having shared a lineup with many of the world’s best surfers over the years, gimme Steph every time. She has an ineffable presence that few pros have; she simply makes any lineup she blesses a better place. And she’s a far better and more complete surfer than 99.99 percent of wave riders on earth.

She turns 30 this week, swinging into a well-rounded surfer’s peak years at the top of her game and we’re all better for it. Let’s take a moment to veg out on some of her highlights, and join us in raising a toast to Steph. Long live the Queen.