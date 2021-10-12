Liam O’Brien and fellow tube pig Toby Mossop recently made an edit featuring a number of tubes so perfectly threaded it’ll make your head spin. We’re talking visions of cylindrical perfection and sand-bottomed racetracks galore. To see said head-spinner, hit play on the flick above, which was filmed mostly along the cone-studded coasts of Aus, Mexico and the good ‘ol US of A.