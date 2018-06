In 2010, Glaser went on his first trip with Kelly Slater--which resulted in friendship, professional partnership and an iconic image

In 2010, Todd was invited on a last minute strike mission with Kelly to an undisclosed location. It was Todd’s first trip with Kelly and they absolutely scored. Slater got some incredible barrels and Todd came away with this special moment of Kelly looking calm and in control of this perfect wave. The shot was used by Quiksilver to celebrate Kelly's tenth world title.

