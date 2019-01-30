If you’re into cinematic surf films, have a nostalgic love of the 1970s mind-bender “Morning of the Earth” or you just simply enjoy watching beautifully crafted boards slice through flawless right-hand points, then you’d be wise to check out Torren Martyn’s new film, “Thank You Mother”.

Martyn, as you might know, has made a name for himself riding an extensive range of twin-finned boards–everything from 5’4″ to 7’9″–with enviable style and grace. The man who’s crafted each one of Martyn’s twinnies is none other than Simon Jones of Morning of the Earth Surfboards. After watching Falzon’s seminal film back in the ’70s, Jones was heavily influenced by the boards the surfers were riding in the film and remains so to this day. Jones and Falzon are now good friends and kindred spirits in a way, living lives that Martyn has always been inspired by.

Martyn explains that “Thank You Mother” is primarily an all-action surf film, but it hints at the relationship between himself, Jones and Falzon in subtle ways. According to Martyn, Jones shaped four unique boards for him which Martyn test-drives on the long points of J-Bay and Desert Point alongside Jones and his son, Dash. Falzon makes a cameo too–well, sort of. While Martyn and his filmmaker Ishka Folkwell sat down to interview Falzon, Falzon reflected on surfing and what’s important in life. Since Falzon has quite a way with words, Martyn and Folkwell decided to use his interview as narration throughout the entire film–layered beautifully over Martyn’s fancy footwork.

If you’re interested in checking out a screening of "Thank You Mother”, you're in luck. The duo is heading to the States to tour the film, so be sure to check it out at one of the dates/locations below.

2/7: La Paloma, Encinitas, CA at 7:30pm

2/8 The Waterfront, Venice, CA at 8:00 pm

2/9: Mollusk Surf Shop, San Francisco, CA at 7:30pm

2/10: TBD, in Brooklyn, New York

2/15: Florida Surf Film Festival at Atlantic Center for the Arts

You'll also have the chance to purchase the film on a wooden reusable thumb-drive, alongside a beautiful hardback book featuring Falzon's words and images from the film—you can even get your hands on the original soundtrack from the film on vinyl, which was written by Nick Vampton.