Winter is here in full swing. The North Pacific is lighting up, water temps are dropping and that threadbare, seam-unraveling piece of neoprene you’re rocking likely won’t keep you toasty through the rest of the season.

Lucky for you, our friends at Xcel are giving away a brand new (thoroughly toasty) suit. A Comp X 3/2 to be exact. The Comp X 3/2 features the FDA-approved TDC infrared smart fiber from chest to ankles, which actually promotes blood flow circulation and body heat retention. It’s also equipped with Channel Flex tech (for unrestricted movement), heat pressure-bonded seams and an eco-friendly Nanoprene Lite Japanese Limestone core for a lighter wear.

Entering to win is easy. Just follow this link to fill out a short, four-line form, and then head over to Xcel’s Facebook and Instagram pages to give them a follow. You can enter between now and January 16, 2020 and the winner will be chosen on January 30.

Best of luck, and try not to freeze in the interim.