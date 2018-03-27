Tropical Cyclone Marcus Lights Up West Oz

About once in a decade a tropical cyclone will veer off the path normally taken by it’s predecessors. TC Marcus is the latest to venture the road less traveled and turned South-which sent historic a swell to Western Australia. Marcus has since spun itself to death out at sea but this past weekend it lit up the most fickle of West Oz’s breaks. The posts are already rolling in, check out some of the dredging blue and mocha smeared caverns ridden thus far.
Tropical Cyclone Marcus…take a bow, you good thing. You've single handedly boosted the board shaping and repair business. – #westernaustralia #margaretriver #tcmarcus #surfinglife #surfingwa #swellnet #coastalwatch #surfline #Stabfullframe #INSTAswell @theinertia @oneillusa #mynikonlife @nikonaustralia
Comments