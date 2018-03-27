Shanan Worrall on a cooker. Photo: Scotty Hammonds
Tropical Cyclone Marcus Lights Up West Oz

Dormant spots awakened by rare storm

About once in a decade a tropical cyclone will veer off the path normally taken by it’s predecessors. TC Marcus is the latest to venture the road less traveled and turned South-which sent historic a swell to Western Australia. Marcus has since spun itself to death out at sea but this past weekend it lit up the most fickle of West Oz’s breaks. The posts are already rolling in, check out some of the dredging blue and mocha smeared caverns ridden thus far.

Yesterday was wild. Cheers Marcus 🌪 frame grab @tomjenno

Chocolate Latte drainers W @bradleynorris yesterday 🍫 ☕️ 📸 @kimfeast_

Thanks Marcus.. #cyclonehuzzas

Gifts from TC Marcus #tcmarcus

