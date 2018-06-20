Trump Dumps Obama-era Ocean Conservation Policy

Executive Orders don't exactly make gripping reading material. But it's worth taking a look at the new policy enacted this week by President Trump called: "Executive Order Regarding the Ocean Policy to Advance the Economic, Security, and Environmental Interests of the United States."

That's a dry title, but stay with me here. Formally, Trump's new plan revokes Obama's own 2010 E.O. regarding ocean policy called: "Stewardship of the Ocean, Our Coasts, and the Great Lakes."

Basically, U.S. policy toward the ocean is moving from conservation to money making.

The first paragraph of each order tells you all you need to know about the different administration's priorities. Both go to great lengths to stress the economic benefits the ocean provides. But where Obama's made preserving ocean health a focal point and specifically called out the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as a reason to be vigilant when it comes to protecting the ocean, the Trump plan is focused on national security, resource extraction, and financial benefits, as The Hill points out.

Climate change references and talk of vulnerable marine ecosystems are gone.

"America’s stewardship of the ocean, our coasts, and the Great Lakes is intrinsically linked to environmental sustainability, human health and well-being, national prosperity, adaptation to climate and other environmental changes, social justice, international diplomacy, and national and homeland security," ended the preamble of Obama's E.O.

Other than national prosperity and security, most of those concerns are absent Trump's order. "The order encourages more drilling and other industrial uses of the oceans and Great Lakes," according to The Hill.

Industries that extract energy and resources from the seas, as well as those who favor less federal regulation are applauding the move. Groups concerned with ocean conservation are far less enthused.

"Today's announcement of President Trump repealing and replacing the bureaucratic, overreaching policy created under the previous administration puts our country's ocean policy back on the right track," said Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and a supporter of pretty much any policy that removes federal protection of resources.

"In the absence of a president who is willing to lead, it is now more important than ever that coastal governors, tribal leaders, state legislatures, and local communities take up the mantle of leadership and work together to defend and restore the health of America's oceans," Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for energy and environment at the Center for American Progress, told The Hill.

Just another reminder for the ocean and advocates who favor conservation and marine health over making money from the ocean's bounty: there's a new sheriff in town.