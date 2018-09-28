City of Palu smashed by giant wave after earthquake hits Sulawesi Island

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island sent a 7-foot tsunami careening into the seaside community of Palu overnight, devastating the coastline and producing the shocking video above, filled with panicked screams and people fleeing the rushing water.

The town is only 80 kms from the earthquake’s epicenter.

Unfortunately, officials had just lifted a tsunami warning when the massive wave surged into beachside homes and businesses.

At least 5 people are confirmed dead after the quake, though it’s unclear whether or not their deaths are tsunami related.

“The situation is chaotic, people are running on the streets and buildings collapsed,” said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s meteorology agency. “There is a ship washed ashore.”

Karnawati also confirmed the tsunami had receded.

This earthquake came after a series of strong quakes in August killed hundreds on the island of Lombok, south of Sulawesi. Just hours before the 7.5-magnitude quake triggered the tsunami, Sulawesi was rocked by a 6.1-magnitude quake.

Families have been reported missing in Palu after the tsunami washed through, but details remain scarce.