Frankie Harrer is a tube magician. She’s able to disappear behind the curtain of perfect-looking caverns and emerge with style and grace. The CA-grown ripper and bad-ass mother of one has a new profile film coming out, created by Quinn Graham, that is set to premiere this Friday at the Brothers Marshall Store in Malibu. If you’re not in the area or can’t make the event, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the film’s online release on the 15th.