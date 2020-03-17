We’ve all done it. During the waning days of a surf trip, as the horizon sets on the levity and superior-than-thine-homebreak surf, and anxiety mounts over clogged inboxes and the impending return to the 9-to-5 grind, inevitably someone in the group posits extending the trip. A brilliant idea, we’ll remark, but wholly impractical. Thus, we return home as planned.

Things are working out a bit differently for a group of Australian surfers who were out to sea on an Indonesia boat trip last week, gallivanting around the Indonesian Archipelago amid an exponential rise in Coronavirus cases. As reported by Australia’s 9News, the group of twelve were trapped on their boat, and not allowed to disembark at a Sumba port, as they had planned to do after a 10-day surf excursion. The dozen surfers, most of whom hail from Newcastle, did have a doctor greet their vessel. But, rather than assessing the group — who are said to have no symptoms and cleared a medical screening before embarking — told them they would not be allowed to return to land.

“Seven days ago while we were out at sea on the boat with no service, no reception, the Bupati – which is the local government for the area – passed a bill which said they would not be accepting foreigners to come on land,” Brydon Roper told the news network.

After 9News reported on the stranded surfers, the Indonesian government said it would work to resolve the situation and get the surfers home.

According to the article, the boat’s captain had planned to attempt sailing to another port in Sumba but received word they wouldn’t be able to disembark there as well. As of this weekend, the plans were to use the last of their fuel to travel to the island of Flores on Sunday night, but there were no guarantees they’d be accepted there either.

“We’ve all missed our flight back to Bali and half of us back to Australia,” Roper said. “This is a ten-day surf charter so the guys that run this boat stocked it for ten days only of food and water.” After 9News reported on the matter, extra supplies were delivered to the boat.

While many of us may have dreamt of the indefinite extension of an Indo boat trip, this is certainly not what we had in mind.

Update from 9News: On Sunday night, the surfers set sail for Flores and arrived Monday morning, “but permission to step foot on the island wasn’t granted until Tuesday afternoon after authorities boarded their vessel and conducted temperature checks.

The surfers will now fly out from Flores, most returning to Australia where they’ll be required to self-isolate for 14 days.”