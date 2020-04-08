Lower Trestles was officially closed this morning. Considering most every other beach in Southern California shut down in the last two weeks to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, we can’t say we’re surprised. A quick look at the Surfline cam this morning found empty Lowers peelers for the first time in….50 years? Longer? The biggest south swell of 2020 so far, going untouched at the most rippable peak in the United States. Incredible, really.

That is, until roughly 11:30 a.m., when two cowboys decided to roll up on the Lowers lineup in a small boat. The lifeguards weren’t having it. Before the pair of surfers could even catch two waves, they were ordered out of the water. First over the loudspeaker by trucks on the beach, then by a lifeguard on a longboard. Quickly squashing the question: Can you surf Lowers by boat?

Now, we presume had they simply paddled back to their boat and motored away, things would have ended there. But instead, the poorly anchored boat got caught by a cleanup set and rolled through the impact zone, ending the rebels’ session by destroying their getaway craft. Forced to shore, the two surfers were quickly apprehended.

When we called CA State Parks Supervisor Kevin Pearsall, this is what he had to say about the legal ramifications of these two surfers’ situation:

“They launched from the Dana Point harbor,” Pearsall told us. “After the vessel came loose of its anchor and capsized in the shorebreak, it was required they use vessel assist, which is a tow service, and they will be responsible for those costs. One of them — the operator of the boat — was also cited for harbor and navigation codes, which is basically improper use of a vessel. But they weren’t arrested.”

When asked about the costs associated with towing and the ticket, while Pearsall couldn’t give any hard numbers, he did say he figured it to be hefty. “It’s not like anyone has AAA for boats.”

So there you have it: They ended up with a ticket, beached boat, and no ride home.

6 PM UPDATE:

One of the surfers from the incident, Don Abadie, reached out to us on Instagram DM. We gave him a quick ring to hear his side of the story:

“Coming into Lowers on a boat when there’s no people out, it’s really hard to tell how close or far out the sets are breaking. And the thing was, we were just going to test it out — we weren’t sure if we were allowed to surf Lowers by boat, or what would happen. Anyway, I thought I’d anchored far enough out. I paddled in and caught one wave, and on the way back out — I was actually on my way back out to the boat because at that point I could see it was too close in — a full rogue set broke the anchor free, and then once that happened, right behind it was another set, and that’s what toppled it. Totally my fault, and if I was out another 20 feet, the boat would have been fine.

“I didn’t want to be a jerk. I wanted to be respectful. And that’s the thing: before the boat broke free I saw the lifeguards were yelling to us to leave, and so that’s what we were planning to do. But the Park Rangers and Lifeguards were super cool. They just gave me a citation for basically being a dumb-ass boat driver. I did ruin my phone and my brand new iPad, and had to have the boat towed home, but it could have been worse.

“The best thing we can do now is own up to it. We apologized, and obviously never meant for it to turn out like that. We were just hoping to catch a couple of wave at empty Lowers and then get out of there. But, obviously, that didn’t happen [laughs].”