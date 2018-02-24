Tyler Warren, Nine Boards and an Empty Lineup

In his latest short "S U R," Warren surfs alone with a diversified quiver of his own making

“Charlie don’t surf” but Tyler Warren does, and rather well in-fact. It looks like Lt. Kilgore must have commandeered whatever beach Warren is surfing because he gets some warm right-handers all to himself in his new short, “S U R.”

Listed in the credits is the full cast of boards that Warren shaped and shredded in this edit, ranging from 5’4″ to 7’4″. Check around the 2:10 mark where Warren puts the boards in the 7’0-range to use in some juicier waves.

A full quiver, warm water, fun waves and no one around to clash with-it’s safe to say Warren scored.