Nearly 9 months ago, two-time World Champ Tyler Wright announced that she would be withdrawing from the first half of the 2019 ‘CT season citing that she dealing with something called Post-Viral Syndrome.
Back in 2018, Wright pulled out of the JBay event after contracting a nasty case of Influenza A. When she returned home to Aus and some of her symptoms continued to worsen, doctors diagnosed her with Post-Viral Syndrome.
“My doctors diagnosed Post-Viral Syndrome which has really sent me on a rollercoaster,” Wright explained to the WSL back in March of this year. “Essentially, you’re symptomatic almost always with light and sound sensitivity, headaches and brain fog. Stressful situations and little tasks become extremely difficult without your body working normally too.”
At the time, her recovery process was looking slow. She noted being able to paddle out on “foamy or fun boards,” but only for about 20 minutes at a time.
“It’s completely unnerving because with my day/recovery, the smaller I go the better, which is the opposite of fighting through like I’ve usually done,” Wright explained. “It wigs me out, so a lot of time goes to unlearning what I’ve done throughout my career so far. I do meditation twice a day and that helps, routine helps a lot too but it’s nothing wild. I feel like I am making progress though so I’m happy about that.”
Fans of Wright’s searing forehand wraps and progressive flair hoped she would make a return to the jersey halfway through the season. That, unfortunately, didn’t happen.
But just today, the Champ took to Instagram to announce that she’s back in action and will compete in the lululemon Maui Pro next week. She also took a moment to open up about how much of a struggle the last 17 months has been for her:
It’s been 6 months since I last gave a health update. I’m really filled with anxiety to let you know that I’ll be making my first competitive appearance since Bali 2018. The @wsl #lululemonmauipro is the next step in my recovery and I’m confident in the work, and that I’ve taken every small step possible before I’ve come to this point.
Maui is a very calculated and precise step in my recovery process. Explaining 17 months of complex medical issues is not something I’m going to attempt on this platform. Simplistically I got a virus that had a crack, it messed up my brain and body function. I spent 14 months in a lot of agonising pain and no real cognitive ability to understand what was going on. I was on 24hr physical and emotional care for close to 14 months. The last 17 months have been rough and I’ve spent most of it terrified and overwhelmed. I’m still very much in the healing process from it emotionally.
With that said I am excited to be heading to Maui and to be at this stage of recovery. I get to see my friends and put a jersey on and hopefully see if the little competitor within is just waiting to come out to play. Alex and only a few others have seen the extent of my illness and the state in which I was in and the work I’ve done to be where I am today. I would like to thank them for there unwavering support and love. A huge thank you to the great humans that have helped me out of this mess. It feels nice to be in the water and catching waves and enjoying life. Xoxox
