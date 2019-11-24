Nearly 9 months ago, two-time World Champ Tyler Wright announced that she would be withdrawing from the first half of the 2019 ‘CT season citing that she dealing with something called Post-Viral Syndrome.

Back in 2018, Wright pulled out of the JBay event after contracting a nasty case of Influenza A. When she returned home to Aus and some of her symptoms continued to worsen, doctors diagnosed her with Post-Viral Syndrome.

“My doctors diagnosed Post-Viral Syndrome which has really sent me on a rollercoaster,” Wright explained to the WSL back in March of this year. “Essentially, you’re symptomatic almost always with light and sound sensitivity, headaches and brain fog. Stressful situations and little tasks become extremely difficult without your body working normally too.”

At the time, her recovery process was looking slow. She noted being able to paddle out on “foamy or fun boards,” but only for about 20 minutes at a time.

“It’s completely unnerving because with my day/recovery, the smaller I go the better, which is the opposite of fighting through like I’ve usually done,” Wright explained. “It wigs me out, so a lot of time goes to unlearning what I’ve done throughout my career so far. I do meditation twice a day and that helps, routine helps a lot too but it’s nothing wild. I feel like I am making progress though so I’m happy about that.”

Fans of Wright’s searing forehand wraps and progressive flair hoped she would make a return to the jersey halfway through the season. That, unfortunately, didn’t happen.

But just today, the Champ took to Instagram to announce that she’s back in action and will compete in the lululemon Maui Pro next week. She also took a moment to open up about how much of a struggle the last 17 months has been for her: