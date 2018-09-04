For the third event in a row, Tyler Wright will be withdrawing her name from the upcoming Surf Ranch Pro. The current World No. 7 announced her decision yesterday, citing an “ongoing illness,” presumably whatever virus she contracted while in Africa that she can’t seem to shake.

At the Founders’ Cup, Wright was one of the top performers, and even earned one of the highest-scoring rides of the day with a 9.1 scorcher. With otherworldly tube-riding kills, a mean hack and a willingness to go above the lip, Wright would’ve been an easy contender for the top spot on the podium this weekend. Whoever will be taking her place will surely have big shoes to fill.

Here’s to hoping Wright can kick this nasty virus soon and be back to full health.