Earlier this month, during the Corona J-Bay Open, current world champ Tyler Wright came down with a nasty case of Influenza A while in South Africa. Both she and her older brother Owen were forced to withdraw from the event, although Owen’s withdrawal was due to a bowel obstruction, according to his Instagram.

Despite her best efforts to rest up at home, Wright’s still recovering from the illness and announced yesterday that she won’t be able to compete in the upcoming Vans U.S. Open-the 7th stop on the women’s Tour schedule. “Unfortunately I will be withdrawing from Vans US Open of Surfing,” Wright explained in her Instagram post below. “I’m still recovering from Influenza A. I’m home with the doggos getting better, but still a long way from full strength. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.”

Wright’s currently ranked No. 5 on the Jeep Leaderboard, and missing out on two back-to-back events will certainly pump the breaks on her third world title campaign. But if we know anything about the Wright family, it’s that they can bounce back from pretty much anything.

Filling in Wright’s spot will be 20-year-old Australian Macy Callaghan, who currently sits at No. 9 on th ‘QS ranking and made a ‘CT appearance earlier this year at the Corona. J-Bay Open.

According to the WSL Silvana Lima has also pulled out of the event after sustaining a knee injury during the opening round and will be replaced by former ‘CT-er Pauline Ado. Best wishes and speady recoveries to both Wright and Ado.