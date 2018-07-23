According to Coconuts Bali (an English news source located in Bali), a large fire broke out in the Uluwatu area Monday afternoon. The fire reportedly “originated somewhere near Ulu Cliff and spread to Bluepoint in Labuansait in Bali's Bukit Peninsula just up from the island's famous Uluwatu surf break.”
The storied surf spot has been visited by traveling surfers for decades and was recently the site of the WSL’s Margaret River Pro make-up event. Both locals and expats-including a guy named Rory Russell (not to be confused with the Rory Russell) have been circulating images and video of the fire via social media.
Walking out my front door at Padang Padang I noticed a huge smoke cloud coming from Uluwatu. I grabbed my drone, hopped on my scooter, and raced toward the blaze. Once I reached Angle Mart the scene was hectic. Fire trucks were racing back and forth trying to get the raging fire under control. I have to admit for the lack of support they did an amazing job and got the fire contained before it reached Single Fin and the warungs underneath. Very sad to see so much destruction, just hoping everyone is ok.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still unknown. Check back for further updates as more information becomes available.
Comments