According to Coconuts Bali (an English news source located in Bali), a large fire broke out in the Uluwatu area Monday afternoon. The fire reportedly “originated somewhere near Ulu Cliff and spread to Bluepoint in Labuansait in Bali's Bukit Peninsula just up from the island's famous Uluwatu surf break.”

The storied surf spot has been visited by traveling surfers for decades and was recently the site of the WSL’s Margaret River Pro make-up event. Both locals and expats-including a guy named Rory Russell (not to be confused with the Rory Russell) have been circulating images and video of the fire via social media.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still unknown. Check back for further updates as more information becomes available.