Stylish traditionalists to descend upon the Old World for everyone's favorite celebration of logging and handshaping

Even before it grew from a humble log-centric invitational into one of the most beloved events in surfdom, Joel Tudor's Vans Duct Tape Festival has always had a little Old World DNA in its makeup. Just as much of Europe prides itself on its heritage, so too does the DTF, with the latter mixing art, music, food and revelry with a surfing event that has always acted first and foremost as a way to preserve and expand upon traditional logging’s roots.

On May 16, Vans, Tudor and his acolytes of classic longboarding are returning to Atlantic coast of Europe, this time to Portugal, for three days of live music, board shaping, beach cleanups, movie screenings and interactive art and photography exhibitions in the small coastal enclave of Ericeira.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM LAST YEAR’S DUCT TAPE EVENT IN CHINA BELOW:

There will of course be surfing as well. Much of which will center around the 16 male and 16 female invitees competing atop long, heavy, traditional surfcraft for equal prize money. As always, it's an international affair, consisting of defending Duct Tape champs Chole Calmon (Brazil) and Justin Quintal (USA), last year's Spain event winner Andy Nieblas (USA), and up-and-comers like Lola Mignot (Mex), Jack Lynch (Aus), Eurico Romaguera (PT) and Kaniela Stewart (Haw) fresh off his Mexi Log Fest victory. Other past Duct Tape winners and standouts Alex Knost, Honolua Blomfield, Troy Mothershead, Karina Rozunko, and Victoria Vergara round out what is always a compelling field.

In addition, as has become customary for the Duct Tape Festival, a group of internationally prominent surfers will present a smattering of handshaped surfboards to share with the public and live permanently at a local surf shop. This go-round, Nathan Fletcher, Harry Bryant, Ivan Florence, James Parry and Ainara Aymat will contribute their handiwork to Ericeira's famed 58 Surf Shop.

We'll have more from the event in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. And peep the full invitee list below.

Women's Event Invitees:

Chloe Calmon

Hallie Rhor

Honolua Blomfield

Ivy Thomas

Justine Mauvin

Karina Rozunko

Kassia Meador

Kelia Moniz

Kelis Kaleopaa

Lola Mignot

Makala Smith

Maragux Arramon-Tucoo

Pandora Decoster

Sierra Lerback

Tara Franz

Victoria Vergara

Men's Event Invitees:

Alex Knost

Andy Nieblas

Ben Considine

David Arganda

Diogo Appleton

Eurico Romaguera

Jack Lynch

Jules Lepecheux

Justin Quintal

Kai Annetts

Kai Takayama

Kaniela Stewart

Saxon Wilson

Tom Payne

Troy Mothershead

Zack Flores