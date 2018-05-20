While there was no contest on day two–due to the significant swell event forecasted to arrive some time tomorrow morning–there was still plenty of fun to be had. It's not like the competitors--or those who came for the festival for that matter--were anxiously awaiting a start to the contest though. There was enough motion in the water for everyone to get a few free surfs in, including a late afternoon expression session featuring all 16 of the contest's participants, plus Dane Reynolds, Tanner Gudauskas, Lee Ann Curren, and Joel.

Word is we'll have an early start to the contest on day three, with a much longer swell period and chest high-plus surf predicted. It should be a fine day for logging.

Check out the photos from day two's free surfs and expression sessions, then check back for a contest recap.