Carrying on the creative energy of the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboarding series, the brand is excited to celebrate the fourth official Vans Duct Tape Festival in the "Oldest City" in the United States, St. Augustine, Florida, on September 21-22. A historic location for surfing since the early 70s, St. Augustine's humble beach surroundings have long since been a cultural breeding ground for art, music and eclectic surfing culture, making Florida home to many revered surf legends and board shapers.

To showcase the unique innovation, creativity and craftsmanship of surfing, the Vans Duct Tape Festival will host an all-inclusive beach celebration at St. Augustine Beach beginning September 21, gathering a distinct community of surfers, artists, shapers and locals to engage in a collaborative setting, and encourage diverse conversations inspired by surf culture and tradition.

The Vans Duct Tape Festival welcomes four beloved surfers and longboarding icons--Dylan Graves, Justin Quintal, Lee-Ann Curren, and the pioneer himself, Joel Tudor--to present a public library of their own hand-shaped custom surf boards to share with the public and live permanently at local surf shop, Surf Station. These custom boards will be available for the public to experience during the festival, and then donated to Surf Station for the community to enjoy. Led by these four influential surf icons, the all-day beach festival will feature surf demos, educational panels on board shaping innovation, public skate jam, sustainability workshops, interactive art and music exhibits hosted by the local community and will highlight the best of St. Augustine's rich surf history.

Vans Duct Tape Festival Schedule

September 21

11am-3pm - Duct Tape Festival Skate Jam Kick-Off at Upchurch Skatepark

7pm - Evening Launch Party + Photo Show at Prohibition Kitchen

September 22

10am - Duct Tape Festival Board Shaping Panel Discussion

11am-4pm - Custom Hand-Shaped Board Demos, open to the public

*Live art, music and board shaping all afternoon

The Duct Tape Festival debuted in 2017 with a mission to bring together an international collective of people inspired by surfing, and to celebrate progression and creativity in surf culture by engaging communities that thrive by the sea. St. Augustine marks the fourth official festival in the Vans Duct Tape Series and looks forward to sharing this creative energy worldwide.

