For the past few years, VISSLA and Surfrider have partnered up to run one of the coolest board-making contests around-the Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest. If you’ve never heard of it, here’s a quick breakdown: entrants are challenged to upcycle an old/found object into a functional wave-riding vehicle–be it a surfboard, a hand plane, alaias, paipos, fins, skim boards, boats, or any other floatable, ocean-going device. The entrant with the most innovative design wins.

Over the past few years, this contest has fueled the creation of some truly inventive designs. Last year, the winner, Taylor Lane, crafted a surfboard made from 10,000 cigarette butts that he collected from the apparently gross shores of the California coastline. The year before, the winner of the 16-and-under division made fins from denim and resin.

This year they’re running the 4th annual Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest, and this Friday, October 26th, the top eight finalists are putting their projects on display at The Ecology Center before the winners are announced. The shindig is open to the public and will include music, food and libations. You’ll also get the chance to make your own hand plane out of recycled skateboards.

So if you’re interested in seeing what rideable recycled goods look like, RSVP at the link here and check out this year’s finalists below.