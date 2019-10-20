It should be obvious at this point in time that throwing old, worn-out wetsuits in the garbage isn’t a great move for the environment. The majority of wetties are made from non-biodegradable neoprene, and the ones that end up in landfills, well, they’ll likely stay there for ever and ever.

For the remainder of the month of October, Vissla is running a program to help keep your old tattered pieces of neoprene from clogging landfills around the world. They’re partnering with SUGA (a company that manufactures yoga mats from used wetties) to upcycle your ragged suits into surf changing mats.

Also, once Vissla receives your old wetsuit, they’ll send you a code for $30 off your next Vissla full suit purchase. For more info on how the program works, click here.