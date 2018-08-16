The philosophy behind Vissla’s 7 Seas wetsuit line is simple, “Everything you need in a wetsuit, nothing you don’t.” Vissla wants to give you your pick of their wide-ranging line of 7 Seas wetsuits! Enter to win below, now or before August 28th. You can browse their quality rubber here.

From Vissla about their 7 Seas Wetsuits:

Based on the premise of less is more, we stripped away the irrelevant knick-knacks and designed a suit to give you what you need – warmth in the ocean. Super stretch light neoprene, sealed seams, quick dry lining, a superb tailored fit, and a minimal bulk chest-zip closure system we've built for you a top of the line wetsuit at an approachable price without all the bullshit marketing gimmicks. Whether you like to set your line and trim on your single fin or get your fins above the lip on your thruster, we've built a catalog of wetsuits in color ways and cuts to match your water intentions.