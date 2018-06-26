Vote for Your Favorite Young Gun

Four of these eight groms will be Surf Ranch bound for a shot at $10,000

Quiksilver’s Young Gun Instagram Challenge is well underway. Judges Kanoa Igarashi and Leonardo Fioravanti have whittled down all the frothed-out groms’ entries to the final eight. Now it’s up to you to vote on who will make it to the next round–details on how to vote are in Quiksilver’s Instagram post below.

The three surfers with the most votes, along with one selection from the final eight chosen by the judges, will head to the Surf Ranch for a shot at the $10,000 prize.

Igarashi’s picks:

Samuel Pupo

Callum Robson

Noah Beschen

Kian Martin

Fioravanti’s picks:

Justin Becret

Jett Schilling

Marco Mignot

Mateus Herdy

For more details, click here.