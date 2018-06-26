Vote for Your Favorite Young Gun

Quiksilver’s Young Gun Instagram Challenge is well underway. Judges Kanoa Igarashi and Leonardo Fioravanti have whittled down all the frothed-out groms’ entries to the final eight. Now it’s up to you to vote on who will make it to the next round–details on how to vote are in Quiksilver’s Instagram post below.
The three surfers with the most votes, along with one selection from the final eight chosen by the judges, will head to the Surf Ranch for a shot at the $10,000 prize.
Igarashi’s picks:
Samuel Pupo
Callum Robson
Noah Beschen
Kian Martin
Fioravanti’s picks:
Justin Becret
Jett Schilling
Marco Mignot
Mateus Herdy
For more details, click here.
