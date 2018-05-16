For over a century the Waikiki beach boys’ concession stands have shared aloha with visitors through surf lessons, outrigger tours and lifeguarding. The beach boys have sought to embody the spirit of Duke Kahanamoku while trying to make a living at the same time. The intrigue of their oceanic knowledge and island lifestyle has given generations of tourists the Hawaiian experience they sought.
But what once was a loose hustle has become a permitted operation, one that must be renegotiated every five years to be exact. A company called Dive Oahu has won the most recent bid for permits and the two previous permit holders, Star Beach Boys and Hawaiian Oceans, are being evicted. The beach boys claim Dive Oahu will white-wash their tradition with name-tagged, polo-shirt wearing and iPad wielding corporate beach boy 2.0 versions-details Dive Oahu says are county requirements-that seem a far cry from what the tradition embodies. Many beach boys and well-respected watermen like Paul Merino and legend Buffalo Keaulana are worried that it’s an attack on Hawaiian culture. Another main concern is the decrease in pay beach boys will take if they choose to work for the new permit holder.
Supporters led a peaceful protest at the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Waikiki beach yesterday calling upon the local government to review the permitting process in order to preserve the tradition, often passed down through generations.
Below are local news reports and social media postings covering the concerns.
🔴WAIKIKI BEACH BOYS UPDATE: This morning Da Hui, Unko Buff, cuzn Russ K n Kanaka Solutions & Hundreds More went down to Waikiki to support The WAIKIKI BEACH BOYS Who are Fighting to save there beach stand n our Hawaiian culture of teaching surf lessons n sharing our Aloha. SURFING STARTED Hea n now 1 more Haole like come in n with Zero Experience n run these stands teaching lessons. TODAY, We stand up & let our presence be felt plus we went represent Westside cause we ready for money hungry outsiders come our side. ALL KANAKAS STAND UP FOR WAT OUR KUPUNA HAVE DONE WE NEED TO TEACH OUR KEIKIS SO OUR CULTURE surfing ,ku'i Kalo or Hula is Not lost.
🔴COME JOIN US NOW AT WAIKIKI WE ARE HERE LIVE TO SHOW SUPPORT & PEACEFULLY PROTEST FOR WAIKIKI BEACH BOYS & OUR HAWAIIAN CULTURE. "THE CITY TAKES ANOTHER STEP TO GET RID OF HAWAIIANS & OUR CULTURE" LATEST: City takes our Hawaiian Beach Boy culture and basically flushes 100 years of their ALOHA SPIRIT down the TOILET. Company OWNER "BRIAN BENTON" OF DIVE OAHU has been awarded the contracts for Star & H.O.W. Waikiki beach boy stands at Kūhio Beach. BRIAN BENTON WILL CUT PAY TO INSTRUCTORS BY MORE THAN HALF. Current Star & H.O.W. beach boys can "apply" with Dive Oahu but are required to dress up like "HAOLE CABANA BOYS" Sad that MONEY takes precedence over our HAWAIIANS & CULTURE at any given moment. Sad that the City doing everything they can to get rid of Hawaiians & our Culture. NO ALOHA & NOT PONO.
🔴WAIKIKI BEACH BOYS UPDATE: (PART2) This morning Da Hui, Unko Buff, RUSTY KEAULANA & ALL OUR BRADDAHS went down to Waikiki to support The WAIKIKI BEACH BOYS Who are Fighting to save there beach stand n our Hawaiian culture.
