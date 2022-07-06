Ain’t no better place to test out new hardware than on the never-ending righthand points dotting the coast of Mexico. The Gudang Bros and Kaito Ohsahi know this R&D secret well, as they recently ventured south of the border to test-drive a few Channel Islands models they’ve been working on. The mission was a success, and this 5-minute byproduct of their trip is spells out good news for fans of CI designs.