The Year 2000… what a time to be alive.

Do you remember seeing Laird’s Tahiti wave for the first time? Laird locked in power-stance, emerging from a dimensional wormhole the color of crushed sapphire, returning with news from the future. Strap in, folks. Surfing was going to bold new places. The machines were rising. It was giant Tahiti, jet skis, shaping machines and the Internet. For surfing, the new millennium was full of blinding hope. The future fizzed with possibility.

The Noughties largely failed to deliver on that promise. The machines for the most part sputtered and broke down. The Internet boomed then went bust. The surf industry boomed then went bust. Not only did the future fail to arrive, but in response, surfing broke free of linear time altogether and retreated into the past. Previous eras came back to life and created a feedback loop in the modern day. By the end of the decade, surfing had instead gone down an analog path toward something more intrinsically human and intrinsically more surfing. Andy Irons had been central to that.

Photo Credit: Servais

In 2010, the new decade started with the hope of the new millennium well and truly extinguished.

When Andy Irons died on November 2, 2010, it felt like a reckoning. Surfing had always identified as anti-establishment. Surfers were loose. Surfers were wild-eyed and red-eyed, slightly dangerous to wider society and certainly dangerous to themselves. In the decade before his death, Andy Irons walked the walk. Andy was Raw Irons. He lived hard and surfed harder. When he died in a Dallas hotel room and the toxicology report eventually confirmed what most people suspected, surfing was plunged into a dark introspection. In many ways, it spent the rest of the decade wrestling with Andy’s passing and what it spoke to.

From that point the decade felt kinda lost. It didn’t even have a name, for starters. The Twenty-tens? The Twenty-teens? While the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and even ‘90s would each echo strongly with a distinct cultural cachet–from country soul to neon circus–the twenty-tens won’t be historically romanticized in the same way, if at all. What would the defining trope of the twenty-tens even be? A fake wave? Who knows? We raced through it so quickly we got to the end barely able to remember anything that happened.

Photo Credit: Grant Ellis

The pro tour–while remaining of marginal interest to the wider surfing public–continued to act as a central point of reference for everything else that was going on in surfing around it. After Andy’s death, you felt the tour was circling the drain. When Dane Reynolds quit the following year you felt it could collapse at any minute. The surf companies’ numbers were tanking. The Dream Tour was done and the whole thing lacked a pulse. It lacked new surfing and it lacked a new star. Instead, it would be dominated by guys in their 30s. Kelly, Parko, Mick and even Adriano De Souza got in there for world titles. Kelly was refusing to go quietly. He won the first two world titles of the decade, and lost the next two by a single heat. At 40 his surfing was still the benchmark. All around the world, guys in their 30s and 40s hustled around lineups on performance shortboards similarly convinced their best surfing was still in front of them.

A generational chasm opened up. The evolutionary feedback loop was in full swing. Peak Hipster was probably reached mid-decade, but it was the young crew who embraced the recycled ideals (and boards) of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s more than the older generations who’d actually lived through them first time around. As a result, the 2010s were the first surfing decade to not entirely look like itself. There were few definitive style markers that a surfer 50 years from now will look back at and go, “Yep, that was definitely 2015.”

Surfboards and the dark art of shaping them may have been one of the few winners in the twenty-tens. As the frippery of surf fashion and the surf industry faded, surfboards were being righteously worshipped again. At the performance end boards tended shorter, wider, and with that wide point nudging forward. There was a lot of buzz around litreage and hidden volume. There was also a lot of unhidden volume… hundreds of thousands of Chinese pop-outs made for kooks. At the more refined end, a thriving market sprung up in classic reinterpretations of logs, eggs and fishes. You had custom craftsmen at one end, a Chinese pop out tsunami at the other, and in the middle you had big-name production shapers with pro models like the Hypto Krypto and the Dumpster Diver. Despite all this renewed celebration of surfboards however, no shaper you spoke to would tell you how good things were.

Photo Credit: Grant Ellis

The WSL meanwhile bought the salvage rights to pro surfing and officially took over the tour in 2014. What the newly privatized, centralized league lacked in cool they made up for in professionalism. The WSL was funded by publicity-shy billionaire Dirk Ziff and wife Natasha, both non-surfers who’d become besotted with surfing and–as you do as a billionaire–decided to simply buy the sport. The Ziff’s patronage was defining for not only the tour, but for the Wider Surfing Beyond. It would support the two big shifts in the surfing demographic that would define the decade… the rise of women in the lineup, and the somewhat less celebrated rise of what became known as the Vulnerable Adult Learner.

Something didn’t make sense though. Ziff was a savvy, career businessman and the tour was a bottomless pit to shovel millions into. The joke ran something like, “How do you become a millionaire from pro surfing? Start as a billionaire.” Surely that wouldn’t fly with a guy as smart as Ziff… so what was he really up to? What was the long game?

The reveal moment came early on Dec 19, 2015 when the first wave of Kelly Slater’s Lemoore wavepool was shown to the world. As the first truly perfect, man-made wave spun off down the pool, surfers watching on were too spellbound at the time to think of the commercial applications, but someone was. The WSL soon acquired the Kelly Slater Wave Company and it all began to make sense. The tour had previously acted as a marketing arm for the surf brands. The tour would now be the marketing arm of a wavepool business. The pools could run as chlorinated theme parks, or, like golf courses, the pools could be used to sell real estate. Kelly claimed the wavepool era would democratize surfing… but at $55,000 a day to book Kelly’s pool it seemed it would democratize surfing in much the same way Pebble Beach had democratized golf.

Four years after the unveiling of Lemoore it remains the WSL’s only wavepool. As predicted on the day of its unveiling, seeing the same wave breaking over and over has desensitized the viewing public. Its strength was also its weakness. It was perfect, but predictably perfect. And if you took the WSL’s tour event in Lemoore tub as a measure, the wavepool hasn’t really sparked the predicted quantum leap forward in surfing performance. Other wavepool prototypes have sprung up since with varying degrees of success, but as the decade closes out the jury remains out as to their place in surfing’s future.

The wavepool breakthrough was quickly followed by the announcement that surfing for the first time would be included in the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The long game for the wavepool also now included the Olympics and the WSL lobbied hard for Tokyo to be held in one of their tubs. The IOC didn’t bite, but as the WSL had the World’s Best Surfers™ under contract anyway they’ve been able to seamlessly leverage the Olympic hype… and the Olympic-sized marketing opportunities. On that front, nothing has changed from when the surf brands controlled the sport. The dream of selling surfing to non-surfers remains… and it remains just that–a dream–if you look at viewing numbers for tour events.

Photo Credit: Todd Glaser

So here we are as the decade closes out. Most of the surf industry and the sport of surfing itself are owned by venture capitalists…venture capitalists for whom the business is one aspect, the personal cool-by-association aspect of being involved in surfing another. The latter cuts slack for the former. It’s the inevitable conclusion of a slow drift of real money to coastlines around the world for decades now. From Avalon to Zuma there are execs who worked in fast corporate worlds, made a mint, and have hit their late 30s and 40s now are looking to rinse their souls with saltwater.

Erik Logan is the WSL’s President of Content, Media and WSL Studios. The luxodontic media exec who’d grown up in Oklahoma, had been the President of the Oprah Winfrey Network when lured across to the WSL last year. Like the Ziffs he was a big corporate hitter who’d become enamored with surfing in middle age… although in E-Lo’s case it was stand-up paddleboarding. His Instagram page is wall-to-wall shameless SUP selfies. As The WSL’s President of Content etc, E-Lo and his SUP are in charge of the biggest content platform surfing has ever seen. Like E-Lo himself, the WSL pieces are slick. They tell stories of athletes on journeys. They are very Oprah.

They are also very safe. Punk rock has been replaced by positive affirmation. These pieces are certainly not Andy and Bruce in a Runman video. Nobody is king hit. No pigs are killed. But as the clock runs out on the decade, is it the story that’s changed or the storytelling? I’m trying to imagine a Sliding Doors moment here where Andy is still with us, and E-Lo is giving him the pitch for a documentary piece. A big redemption story. Something uplifting. Obliquely reference the darker stuff then move on. Head to Kauai and shoot a bunch of his favorite waves. “You, err, ever surfed a SUP?”

I’m trying hard, but am struggling to imagine these two people co-existing at the same point in Surfing Time.