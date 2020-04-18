Mid-Atlantic surfer Brad Flora has been putting out thrash-y, stochastically chopped together edits intermittently for the last half-decade. As often as he seems to pop up and show off, he’s seemingly just as oft-injured. Ankles, toes, knees, a hip, bones and ligaments. But it’s not that the Maryland native is fragile. Rather, if Flora is in the water, he’s raising hell. Heavy tubes, big spins out into the flats; Flora’s a madman.

The new clip “Mass Hysteria” features Flora, with a fresh hip, throwing himself over the ledge and spinning precariously above the lip over the screams and wailing guitars of some very appropriate early-’90s crust punk. Click play to watch Flora surf the only way he knows how–with reckless abandon.