In the 1980s Captain Martin Daly was intrigued by the possibility of undiscovered Indo. He bought a chart of the Sundra Straights and after analyzing it, he was sure that there had to be unknown waves in the Mentawais. Over the decades he’s discovered over 100 places to surf in the region.

In this film Daly tells his story of discovering different waves, his encounters with the island natives and how he earned their trust over the years. Daly also takes a group of pros on the trip and surfs with them at the spots he pioneered over three decades prior, all shot in beautiful 4k.