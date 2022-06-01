Inside Ian Crane's Brain

With the backing needed to create a film, one-of-the-world’s-best-freesurfers Ian Crane set out on an international wave-hunting mission to score the best waves possible in hopes of producing “Crane Brain”, now playing above. He went to Ireland with Cory Lopez to score bombing, frigid tubes, Indo with Dusty Payne to nab bombing warm tubes and Europe with teenage phenom Caity Simmers to sample the continent’s finest. Click in above to watch 30 minutes of progressive shredding, courtesy of Mr. Crane and O’Neill.