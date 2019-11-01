Last month, San Clemente high-flyer Ian Crane won the 2019 Redbull Airborne France contest by out-punting some of the best aerialists in the world. If you ask him about it, he’ll say he “somehow won” the event–but everyone with an interest in what Crane has been doing in 2019 knows that his topping the podium wasn’t exactly a fluke. Over the past year, Crane’s made regular appearances at Redbull Airborne and Stab High contests, showcasing a repertoire of technical maneuvers that have been dropping jaws and turning heads–most notably what has become known as his trademark backside stalefish.

On the heels of his first Redbull Airborne win, Crane dropped the 14-minute banger of an edit above, featuring a few of his stratospheric airs plus much, much more. Including footage from trips he took with his hometown buddies Kolohe Andino, Luke Davis, Griff and Crosby Colpainto, “Beach Head” is a must-watch if you’re you looking for an edit that’ll get you amped before your next session.

Click play above to watch “Beach Head” in its entirety and continue reading to hear more from Crane about surf videos, why he’s not a huge fan of Instagram clips and how he’s perfected his signature backside stalefish:

Is it hard to resist the temptation to put your best clips on Instagram right away or are you more the type to hold onto footage until you have something substantial to put out?

Yeah, I hate Instagram. It doesn’t matter how cool or bad an edit is, it’s going to get attention because people are just scrolling through watching anything and killing brain cells. Personally, I’ll go and watch certain videos over and over again, like an older Dane Reynolds edit, to get psyched to surf–doesn’t matter how old or new it is. I love watching surf videos so it was cool putting something together that’s more substantial and gets other people psyched.

Well “Beach Head” is a great watch. Why’d you choose to include your buddies from home in the film rather just make it an “Ian-only” edit?

I don’t know, it’s weird to put something out that long that just features me. I’m more psyched to have them in it and it’s less embarrassing that way [laughs]. It’s cool to make something bigger and add people you care about and want to see surf. They’re my best friends but they’re also really gnarly and we’re surfing the same sessions so it makes sense to include them. I enjoy session-based stuff. Luke and I surfed together on a trip, then Crosby and I did another when, then finally Kolohe, Griff and I went on a road trip.

What was your favorite section of the edit?

The last part, with me, Kolohe and Griff. Us three and Jacob Jacob Vanderwork took a 3-day road trip getaway from home–just loaded up the car with boards and gear and ended up finding killer waves. There was one day we surfed for 8 hours, with no one out, just perfect beachbreak barrels. That was a special day and the way it came out really showed how much fun we had that day.

You’ve had quite a year, traveling all over, winning the Red Bull Airborne France and doing well on the ‘QS—do you feel like anything is different for you this year?

Things are clicking which is killer. I don’t know if I’m doing anything less other than just letting things flow and just surfing. Being surrounded by good people and awesome places, trying to never be home and to always be on the road, having the best time–I think it all shows in my surfing.

If you do really well in Hawaii, you still have a shot at qualifying for the ‘CT–is that still a goal of yours?

Making the ‘CT is still the standard in surfing. The Redbull Airborne events and freesurf videos that I’ve been able to do are cool, and people are recognizing me from those things, but if you make it to the ‘CT, that’s the one thing that shows you finally made it. All my favorite surfers–even if they’re just freesurfers now–have all been on the ‘CT at some point. Even if I were there for one year I’d be stoked. It’s definitely my main goal, but it’s not a must, and I’m hoping it happens my way…without becoming too much of a stiff [laughs].

Your air game has always been a big part of who you are as a surfer, but this year everyone has been talking about your backside stalefish. Do you feel like your air game is becoming more front and center or are there are simply more platforms now for people to watch you do crazy maneuvers like that?

I think with Stab High, even just being invited and having your name associated with it makes people think you’re an air guy. And I got into the Bali Redbull Airborne on accident because I was already there and people pulled out. Then it was more hyped that I was an air guy and I somehow won France. Apparently I’m some air guy now [laughs]. Since going to Waco, I’ve been thinking more about creative new airs and how to land things. I’m more aware of where my body is in the air and trying to figure out new grabs. But now I’ve gotta learn a new trick besides the backside stalefish. I think it’s getting old. [laughs]

Do you feel like all the work you’ve done in wave pools has actually translated to a better air game out in the ocean?

100 percent. In the ocean, you don’t get the same section over and over again, and you’re so surprised when you do get an air section, that end up doing what you know you can do. At wave pools, you have to get creative or else it gets boring. Then you do something new again and again so that it starts to feel normal when you try it in the ocean. You get the body mechanics down. It’s fully a surf tool.

Aside from how these air contest have helped progress high-performance surfing, what do you think they provide surf fans?

I think it shows more of a casual surf experience. With how competitive the ‘CT is, with the Olympics and titles and all these freaking high-pressure situations where there is so much on the line, you don’t see much of what surfers do, which is to go out, travel and have fun surfing. It’s cool to have stuff like Stab High and Redbull Airborne where no one is being that competitive and there’s no pressure, really. If you win, great and if not, it’s ok, there’s carnage and characters. It’s fun. It’s what everyone digs about surfing—traveling and hanging on the beach and having fun.