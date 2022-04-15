Mason Ho’s no stranger to scoring wind-groomed tubes. But the force of the blustery conditions he experienced in Europe in the making in the latest episode of Mason’s Medieval Madness (now playing above) weren’t like the usual trades he’s accustomed to. Click in to see Mason all rubbered-up, getting rock-bottomed tubes alongside Gearoid Mcdaid.

Watch

mason ho

Watch Mason Ho Battle the Wind in Europe

More Surfer Videos
ATTA_033022_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS