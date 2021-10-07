For the past month-plus, Kolohe Andino–alongside Ian Crane, Griffin Colapinto, Luke Davis and Crosby Colapinto–has been touring the US coastlines premiering his new surf film”Reckless Isolation”. Documenting a crew of childhood friends scoring absolutely perfect (and very empty) Indonesian waves, Brother’s new surf flick is 45 minutes of endless tubes and young-men shenanigans. Mosey on over to Red Bull TV to watch “Reckless Isolation” now, or click here.