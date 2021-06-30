Watch Russ Bierke Tackle Mutant-Looking Slabs

If the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when watching the above edit featuring Russell Bierke charging mind-bogglingly heavy slabs, you’re not alone. Most average surfers look at the giant mounds of moving saltwater that pound against the reef at places like Shipsterns and think, “no thanks!”. But for adrenaline junkies like Bierke, the liquid death traps that dot the Australian coastline are simply oversized rides on the playground. As part of the O’Neill series “Vantage Points”, Bierke teamed up with friend and filmmaker Andrew Kaineder to showcase the Ulladulla native’s most recent scores. Click play to watch the soft-spoked-yet-hard-charging hellmen do what he does best, in his own backyard.